Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.14. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 100 shares.
Fuse Medical Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Fuse Medical Company Profile
Fuse Medical, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and wholesaling medical device implants. It also offers orthopedic implants and biologics which provide high-quality products to assist surgeons with positive patient outcomes and cost-effective solutions for its customers including hospitals, medical facilities, and sub-distributors.
