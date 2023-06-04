Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRLN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $225.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 239,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

