Frax (FRAX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.82 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $3.82 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC on exchanges.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

