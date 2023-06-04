Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend

About Fortum Oyj

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0557 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

