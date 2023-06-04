Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.
Fortum Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.
Fortum Oyj Cuts Dividend
About Fortum Oyj
Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.
