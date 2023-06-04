Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Raised to $41.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. Flywire has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.01.

In related news, Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,004,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $343,811.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,281,926 shares of company stock worth $127,182,440 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

