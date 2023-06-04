Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,935,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 938,532 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 712,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

