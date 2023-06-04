Flare Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $379.60 million and $4.34 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,572,802,871 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,572,104,625.516243 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02303091 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $3,138,183.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.