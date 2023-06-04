Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.47. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 68,156 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the business of issuing resource specializing in uranium exploration and development. It focuses on the growth and advancement of Patterson Lake South project. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

