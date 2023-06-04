First City Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 352,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.