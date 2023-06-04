First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,680. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.35 and its 200-day moving average is $204.53. The company has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

