First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $51.01. 666,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

