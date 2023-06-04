First City Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,062,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,375. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $98.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

