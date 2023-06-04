First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $800,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $929,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 167,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. 45,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $697.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

