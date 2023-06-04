First City Capital Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 3.3% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,473 shares of company stock worth $29,648,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,259,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,304,732. The company has a market capitalization of $264.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.