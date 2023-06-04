First City Capital Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $38.36. 22,736,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,207,450. The company has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

