First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,566 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,442 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,451,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,931,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

