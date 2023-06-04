First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 213 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,127,000 after acquiring an additional 974,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,754,000 after acquiring an additional 803,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.07. 3,687,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,911. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average of $249.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

