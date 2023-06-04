First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.3% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.18. The company had a trading volume of 941,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,737. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

