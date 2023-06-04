Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,350.61

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,350.61 ($16.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,417.20 ($17.51). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,412 ($17.45), with a volume of 150,752 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.54) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.83) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.36) to GBX 1,500 ($18.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.85) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,159.38 ($14.33).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6,723.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,350.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,180.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

About Fevertree Drinks

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a GBX 10.68 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,619.05%.

(Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.