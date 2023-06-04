Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Declares $8.30 Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 8.30 per share by the bank on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $985.00 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $914.01 and a twelve month high of $1,088.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $983.34 and its 200 day moving average is $998.92.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $30.80 EPS for the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

