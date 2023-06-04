Evmos Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $41.68 million and $513,993.07 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

