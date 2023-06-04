Everdome (DOME) Reaches One Day Volume of $589,399.31

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $22.70 million and $589,399.31 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everdome has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

