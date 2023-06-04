Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,108,977.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,275.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock worth $10,049,602. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Etsy by 57.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Etsy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

