Ethereum Classic Trading Up 0.1% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $60.78 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $18.30 or 0.00067284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,194.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.65 or 0.00351740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00549334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00428121 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000988 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,288,770 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.