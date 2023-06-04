Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 3% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $94.41 million and $133,623.67 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00004985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,061.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00352261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.79 or 0.00549806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00067200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.00423358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003683 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,981,645 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

