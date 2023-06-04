Ergo (ERG) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00004986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $94.96 million and $180,829.46 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,205.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00351478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00547289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00067538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00428611 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,008,420 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

