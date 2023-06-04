Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ETRN opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

See Also

