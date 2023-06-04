Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 4th (BVXV, CFMS, CIDM, HSON, IBA, ISEE, KBAL, LOAN, MARPS, NLOK)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, June 4th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.