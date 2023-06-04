Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 4th (BVXV, CFMS, CIDM, HSON, IBA, ISEE, KBAL, LOAN, MARPS, NLOK)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, June 4th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

