Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DXC Technology’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DXC Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for DXC Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DXC Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Price Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.