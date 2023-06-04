Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Cut by Mirova

Mirova lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up 0.7% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,315,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

