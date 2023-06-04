Energi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $129,748.84 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Energi has a market cap of $4.53 million and $129,748.84 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0694 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00054582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,260,786 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

