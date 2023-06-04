ELIS Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $22.85 million and $71.78 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019531 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,387.74 or 0.99967800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11302493 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,390.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

