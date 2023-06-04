Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after buying an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,957,000 after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CICC Research started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

NYSE ALB opened at $208.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.49.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.