Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 62,115 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,115 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 938.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 82,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

