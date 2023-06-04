Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 136 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 3.4 %

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $677.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $668.72 and a 200-day moving average of $633.75.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.