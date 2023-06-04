Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,110 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $31,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $56.65.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

