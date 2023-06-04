Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.61 Million in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price objective on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

DTE opened at $108.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

