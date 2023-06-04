Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.83 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 172.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 31,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $182.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

