Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.40 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 159.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,650,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,558,000 after purchasing an additional 704,262 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 49,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 33,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 23,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average is $146.09.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,272,342 shares of company stock worth $2,449,618,643. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

