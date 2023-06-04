Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 354,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

