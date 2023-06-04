Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 5,106 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 185.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

