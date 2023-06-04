Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 16,757 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

PRU opened at $83.04 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 922.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

