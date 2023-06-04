Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 410.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.62. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $187.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

