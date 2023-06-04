EAC (EAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.81

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, EAC has traded down 67.8% against the US dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $348,115.00 and $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00351525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013196 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00116026 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

