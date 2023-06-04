Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,002,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,700. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.53.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.