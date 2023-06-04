DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,836 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 37.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

DISH Network Stock Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ DISH opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 2,650,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,599,000 in the last three months. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

