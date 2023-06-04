Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.89 billion-$90.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.98 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS.
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $51.75.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies
In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
