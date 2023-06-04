Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.89 billion-$90.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.98 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

