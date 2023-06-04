Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Critical Survey

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQVIA has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Data Knights Acquisition and IQVIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A IQVIA 0 1 11 0 2.92

Valuation and Earnings

IQVIA has a consensus price target of $253.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.76%. Given IQVIA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IQVIA is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and IQVIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.13) -83.07 IQVIA $14.41 billion 2.59 $1.09 billion $5.56 36.22

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition. Data Knights Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% -2.61% IQVIA 7.28% 30.95% 6.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of IQVIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IQVIA beats Data Knights Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. The Research and Development Solutions segment provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. The Contract Sales and Medical Solutions segment offers health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

