Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Mirova

Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for 0.6% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $64.06. 840,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

