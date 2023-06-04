Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $639,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of RITM stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

